Evosite introduces Ergocon

Evosite's Ergocon console for control rooms.

Evosite has introduced Ergocon, a console designed for individual users and high-traffic central control rooms. These consoles can be arranged in various configurations: straight or radius, concave or convex. Above the work surface, a height-adjustable monitor rail can provide infinitely variable adjustment for monitors, and safety is always certain with the integrated collision protection system.

Ergocon can be well equipped with a visual display control panel to manage adjustments and settings. Operators enjoy having their own customized settings for varying work surface heights, viewing angles and distances. The consoles are available with a single-level work surface or a recessed monitor level, which creates better viewing angles for large screen displays.

For more information, visit www.evo site.com or call (713) 365-3900.