Ericson introduces new 30-amp, 50-amp CDUs

Ericson’s new CDUs are now available in 30-hour and 50-hour.

Ericson Manufacturing has introduced new and expanded features for its patented 30-amp and 50- amp Compact Distribution Units (CDUs).

Unique in their design, Ericson has extended the 50-amp units' capabilities, including a new indoor version along with new 30- amp indoor and outdoor units.

The units are cETLus listed for use in the U.S. and Canada, rated NEMA 3R for outdoor use and rated NEMA 1 for indoor use. The units offer simplified handling, a reduced operational footprint, an anti-nuisance- tripping design, less maintenance versus traditional 50-amp PDUs, and are customizable upon request.

For more information, read "Introducing Compact Distribution Units -- CDU30 & CDU50" at ericson.com/blog or call (800) ERICSON [374-2766].