Enerpac E-pulse pumps deliver higher flow, Convenience and precision

For your most challenging industrial applications, the Enerpac E-pulse Pumps provide a leading power to weight ratio: a fast, yet portable pump. Users no longer need to make the choice between weight and speed for their hydraulic system. The E-Pulse Hydraulic Electric Pumps have a smart, brushless DC motor and controller that maintains power across the pressure range to maximize flow at any pressure. The pump operates hydraulic tools as fast as pumps with larger, 1 hp motors.

For bolting applications, the user can set pressure and operate in manual or auto-cycle mode. The use of the intelligent auto-cycle function enables press and release actuation to cycle wrench until final torque is achieved and will improve application completion speed. The E-Pulse Pump is the only hydraulic torque wrench pump on the market with intelligent auto-cycle functionality.

A variable speed dial allows the user to adjust the speed to their application so an operator can precisely control large and small hydraulic tools to complete work accurately and safely.

E-Pulse Hydraulic Electric Pumps also feature an interactive pendant that delivers visual and tactile feedback, programming and diagnostic status to the operator. The innovative, IP 67-rated pendant can be stored in the handle of the pump and is secured via magnet.

Learn more