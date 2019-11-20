Dust extraction specialist launches new range of industrial vacuum cleaners

Dustcontrol UK has officially launched its new and upgraded range of powerful Tromb vacuum cleaners.

The trio of new additions to the Tromb family include the DC Tromb 400 dust extractor, DCF Tromb pre-separator and the combined DC Tromb Twin dust extractor and pre-separator.

The remodeled versions of the Tromb range meet modern safety requirements while offering ergonomic and modular functions. One of the major updates is that the new DC Tromb Twin model is separable, meaning the dust extractor and pre-separator are easily detached and re-assembled from each other to make transport simple.

Other updates to the new range include a simpler filter change system and a motor package that is easier to remove. In addition, improved motors and a sturdier chassis has seen the Tromb family go through a significant expansion and upgrade.

James Miller, Managing Director of Dustcontrol UK, said: "We’re excited to announce the launch of our new and improved Tromb range. The DC Tromb is our most powerful single-phase dust extractor, being designed to cope with both the demands for a clean and healthy working environment and handheld power tools, from which they can be connected.

“The new range is not just powerful, robust and effective but also versatile and can handle all kinds of fine dusts and materials on a construction site, created from cutting concrete, sanding, grinding or drilling floors or walls, as well as dust from many other industrial factory processes.“

The company, based in Milton Keynes, has over 45 years of experience in developing dust extraction solutions and centralised vacuum systems to fit client requirements in the aerospace, food and drink, construction, engineering, and manufacturing industries. They are experts in capturing dust at its source - both where and when it is created.

James concluded: “The Tromb is equipped with a patented self-cleaning filter and a HEPA 13 filter built to be Application Class H. Ultimately, the new range ensures those working in industries where hazardous dust is prevalent, will be able to carry out their jobs in a safe and healthy environment.”

For further information on Dustcontrol UK's products, please call 01327 858001, or email sales@dustcontrol.co.uk.

Alternatively, for further information on Dustcontrol UK visit www.dustcontroluk.co.uk.