Dust extraction specialist announces attendance at UK’s premier manufacturing event

Dustcontrol UK is set to exhibit its range of high-performance extraction equipment at the eagerly anticipated Southern Manufacturing & Electronics 2020 Exhibition.

Taking place on Tuesday, February 11th to Thursday, February 13th at the Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre, Hampshire, the Dustcontrol team will be showcasing the firm’s extensive range of both fixed and mobile cyclone-based dust extractors and air cleaners at Stand A1028.

DC11-Module

The DC11-Module for example, which comes in several models, is an optimised stand-alone unit for source extraction and industrial cleaning. It has been designed to service up to six normal extraction points or several cleaning outlets at a time and is modularly built, meaning it can be tailor-made to suit any manufacturing and production environment.

As with all of Dustcontrol UK’s equipment, the DC11-Module can be fitted with HEPA 13 filters, meaning exhaust air can be safely returned to the work environment.

James Miller, Managing Director of Dustcontrol UK, said: "The Southern Manufacturing & Electronics Exhibition promises to be another exciting event for those in the industry. With more than 800 exhibitors and 9,000 guests from around the world expected to be in attendance, we’re looking forward to hosting live demonstrations of our vacuum systems to showcase their impressive dust extraction capabilities.”

The company, based in Milton Keynes, has over 45 years of experience in developing dust extraction solutions and centralised vacuum systems to fit client requirements in the manufacturing industry. They are experts in capturing dust at its source - both where and when it is created.

Southern Manufacturing and Electronics is the most comprehensive annual industrial exhibition in the UK. Entering its 22nd year, the event has fast become a major pan-European showcase for new technology in machinery, production equipment, electronic production and assembly, tooling, components and subcontract services across a wide range of industries.

James concluded: “The exhibition will provide us with an excellent opportunity to show the manufacturing and electronics industry how we can help businesses stay healthy through the use of efficient dust extraction.”

For further information on Dustcontrol UK's products, please call 01327 858001, or email sales@dustcontrol.co.uk.

Alternatively, for further information on Dustcontrol UK, visit www.dustcontroluk.co.uk, or for more information on Southern Manufacturing & Electronics 2019, visit https://www.industrysouth.co.uk/.