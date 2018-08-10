Dragon Jacket Insulation unveils new Pipe Saddle insulation

Dragon Jacket Insulation's Insulated Pipe Saddle line.

Dragon Jacket Insulation's systems continue to provide revolutionary solutions for the industrial insulation market with the release of its latest innovative product. The Insulated Pipe Saddles are engineered with a minimum compressive strength of 900 psi to support and insulate pipe in horizontal and vertical applications while also creating integrated connection points for additional insulation. When used in conjunction with Dragon Jacket Insulation's other systems, the Insulated Pipe Saddles maintain a static R-value while also drastically improving thermal efficiencies.

For more information, visit www. dragonjacket.com or call (208) 772-8640.