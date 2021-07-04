Dräger releases new acoustic gas detector

The Dräger Polytron 8900 ultrasonic gas leak detector transmitter is an early warning area monitor for detecting high-pressure gas leaks in outdoor industrial process environments.

Thanks to an ultrasonic acoustic sensor, it responds earlier than conventional gas detectors because it registers the sound of leaking gas instead of measuring the concentration of accumulated gas clouds. As gas escapes, leaks are immediately detected in the surrounding area, regardless of the wind direction.

Gases that are discharged from compressed gas lines or containers at above 29 pounds per square inch generate both audible and inaudible noises. Industrial noises primarily occur in the audible spectrum. The Polytron 8900 measures in the inaudible ultrasonic range and can therefore detect methane gas leaks of 3.5 ounces per second within a radius of approximately 49 feet, even in loud industrial environments.

For more information, visit www.draeger.com or call (215) 660-2186.