Dräger releases low range, selective VOC analysis device to the US market

Dräger, an international leader in the field of safety technology, today announced the release of its X-pid 8500 portable gas measurement device to the U.S. market. The gas chromatography – photoionization detector (GC-PID) allows for selective measurement analysis of pre-determined compounds such as benzene, butadiene and other volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and provides results in as little as 30 seconds.

The X-pid 8500’s innovative operating design and wide compound range for selective monitoring allows the device to detect and quantitate over 19 toxic target compounds with the push of a button. In addition, users can add their own substances to the target compound database that would allow for detection. The device’s intuitive user interface makes this technology accessible to a broad group of users with no extensive training required.

Additional benefits of the X-pid 8500 include:

A streamlined version of gas chromatography analysis that is traditionally conducted in the laboratory is now available in a portable device.

Significant time saving due to selective benzene measurement that provides results in approximately 30 seconds for concentrations as low as 50 ppb.

Reduced operating costs since consumables are not used to take measurements.

Intuitive handling with a large touch screen all controlled by a mobile app.

