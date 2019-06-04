Dräger releases low range, selective VOC analysis device to the US market

Dräger, an international leader in the field of safety technology, today announced the release of its X-pid 8500 portable gas measurement device to the U.S. market. The gas chromatography – photoionization detector (GC-PID) allows for selective measurement analysis of pre-determined compounds such as benzene, butadiene and other volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and provides results in as little as 30 seconds.
The X-pid 8500’s innovative operating design and wide compound range for selective monitoring allows the device to detect and quantitate over 19 toxic target compounds with the push of a button. In addition, users can add their own substances to the target compound database that would allow for detection. The device’s intuitive user interface makes this technology accessible to a broad group of users with no extensive training required.
Additional benefits of the X-pid 8500 include:
- A streamlined version of gas chromatography analysis that is traditionally conducted in the laboratory is now available in a portable device.
- Significant time saving due to selective benzene measurement that provides results in approximately 30 seconds for concentrations as low as 50 ppb.
- Reduced operating costs since consumables are not used to take measurements.
- Intuitive handling with a large touch screen all controlled by a mobile app.
