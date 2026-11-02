DISA Global Solutions launches pre-employment screening app built on Workday

DISA Global Solutions launched a pre-employment screening application built on the Workday platform through a collaboration with Everforth and TopBloc.

The app enables employers to initiate and manage background checks, drug testing and occupational health screenings directly within their Workday Human Capital Management environment.

The integration eliminates the need to switch between separate systems during the hiring process, reducing administrative steps and accelerating time-to-hire for employers across regulated industries. DISA said the Workdaynative approach reflects growing demand for compliance and screening tools that connect directly with enterprise HR platforms rather than operating as standalone systems.

For more information, visit disa.com.