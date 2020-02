Denso's Protal 7200 is a 100-percent solids, fast-cure epoxy coating that can be hand- or spray-applied to girth welds, tie-ins, fittings and rehabilitation of existing pipelines. It exhibits outstanding abrasion and chemical resistance and has excellent cathodic disbondment results.

Denso's Protal 7200 fast-cure epoxy coating.

For more information, visit www.densona.com or call (281) 821-3355.