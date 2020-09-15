Denso introduces Densoseal 16A™ sealing mastic

Denso North America recently brought to the North American market a moldable fibrous mastic called Densoseal 16A™, based on polybutene, mineral fillers, organic fibers and water-displacing materials.

Densoseal 16A™ is especially suitable for applications where ducts are wet or liable to fill with water

Developed in the U.K. in 1984, it has 35-plus years of proven global history sealing cable ducts, conduits, and service entry pipes or sleeves, particularly below ground level to prevent the entry of gas or water into buildings. It may also be used for profiling mechanical joints on high-temperature pipes to allow for application of tapes.

For more information, visit www.densona.com or call (281) 821-3355.