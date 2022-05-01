Curtiss-Wright EST Group releases Smart Ram

Curtiss-Wright EST Group’s Smart Ram.

Curtiss-Wright EST Group has expanded its line of installation tools with the release of its new battery-powered Smart Ram (CWSR-640T).

Powered by a robust 18-volt/3.0 ampere-hour (Ah) lithium-ion battery (optional 2.0 Ah and 5.0 Ah batteries available), the Smart Ram is capable of installing up to 500 Pop-APlug Tube Plugs on a single charge. This long-lasting battery life allows for continuous operation in remote and close-quarter environments without the need for an electric or plant air connection. Weighing just 5 pounds, the Smart Ram is a welcomed addition to maintenance equipment rooms everywhere.

For more information, visit www.cw-estgroup.com or call (800) 355-7044.