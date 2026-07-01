Curtiss-Wright advances prototype manufacturing for X-energy Xe-100 reactor components destined for Texas Gulf Coast site

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Curtiss-Wright Corp. announced May 6 that it has transitioned from design to prototype manufacturing of helium circulator systems and reactivity control and shutdown systems for X-energy’s Xe-100 advanced high-temperature gas-cooled reactor, a milestone with direct implications for the Texas Gulf Coast industrial sector.

The Xe-100 is a Generation IV reactor capable of delivering 80 megawatts of electric power per unit, or 320 megawatts per four-unit plant. X-energy is developing its initial Xe-100 facility at Dow Inc.’s UCC Seadrift Operations manufacturing site on the Texas Gulf Coast, positioning the technology as a potential source of reliable, lowcarbon power and industrial heat for one of the most energy-intensive corridors in the country.

Expand Curtiss-Wright’s helium circulator system for X-energy’s Xe-100 advanced high-temperature gas-cooled reactor, now entering prototype manufacturing for the planned Gulf Coast facility at Dow’s UCC Seadrift Operations site in Texas.

The helium circulator system circulates helium through the reactor’s primary system to transfer thermal energy from the reactor core to the steam generator, enabling electricity generation, process heat delivery and residual heat removal. The reactivity control and shutdown system provides an independent method to safely shut down the reactor through dual-rod bank control rod drive mechanisms.

"The manufacturing and testing of these prototype units represents a significant step forward and signifies Curtiss-Wright’s ongoing commitment to advancing innovation in energy technology," said Lynn M. Bamford, chair and chief executive officer.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a supplier of engineered products and services to the aerospace and defense, commercial nuclear power, and process and industrial markets.

For more information, visit curtisswright.com.