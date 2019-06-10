Conhagen Inc. adds to CNC department

× Expand Conhagen Inc.'s new Mitsubishi MCV-1000 Multipurpose Milling machine.

Alfred Conhagen Inc. of Texas recently added two new Mitsubishi MCV-1000 Multipurpose Milling machines to its computer numerical control (CNC) department. This allows for increased machine capabilities of high-precision turbine blades, pump parts and compressor impellers with high-performance 12,000-revolutions-per-minute spindles and high-speed, high-accuracy CNC controls. Conhagen has also added a new Mitsubishi MV 12000R four-axis submerged cutting wire electrical discharge machining machine. This greatly increases the capability of making complex and high-precision parts.

For more information, visit www. conhagen.com or call (409) 938-4226.