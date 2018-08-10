Comfort, style define Bullard's new Bump Cap

Bullard's Bump Cap.

Bullard has added a new Bump Cap to its line of head protection products. The new Bullard Bump Cap is a lightweight, sleekly styled cap designed and engineered to provide wearers with all-day comfort, durability and protection against minor bumps, bruises and lacerations. This latest head protection offering from Bullard is the result of direct feedback received from users in the field.

Wearers can choose between a vented or non-vented model of the new Bullard Bump Cap. The vented model provides wearers with added cooling for all-day comfort, while the non-vented model is perfect for wearers who prefer a traditional look. In addition, the new Bump Cap offers users an easy-to-install slide-lock suspension to accommodate a wide array of head sizes and a replaceable absorbent poly or easy-toclean vinyl brow pad that securely keeps the cap comfortably on the wearer's head.

For more information, visit www. bullard.com, or call (877) 285-5273 [BULLARD] or (859) 234-6616.