CLIMAX has expanded the H&S Tool Speed Facers™ product line with the addition of models ODF80, ODF90, ODF100, ODF110 and ODF120. These industry-leading outer-diameter flange facers now cover an overall range of 9.2 inches to 120.5 inches. The H&S Tool Speed Facers are designed with safety- and productivity-enhancing features.

× Expand CLIMAX has expanded the H&S Spped Facers™ product line.

For more information, visit www. climaxportable.com or www.hstool. com, or call (800) 333-8311.