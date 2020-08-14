Cleaver-Brooks offers larger capacities for Clearfire®-CE hydronic boilers

Cleaver-Brooks' award-winning ClearFire®-CE (CFC-E) Hydronic Condensing Boiler is now available in 2,500 and 3,000 capacity ranges.

Named the 2019 Product of the Year by Consulting-Specifying Engineer, the CFC-E is a compact, high-mass, fully condensing hydronic boiler capable of variable- flow pumping, allowing for maximum operating efficiency in a variety of system applications.

Key features of the CFC-E include:

Fully condensing high-mass firetube boiler. Compact footprint.

500-6,000 MBtu.

Standard less than 20 ppm NOx.

Ideal for variable-flow primary systems.

Standard dual-return connections.

Robust, no-flow tolerant design.

For more information, visit www.cleaverbrooks.com or call (800) 250-5883.