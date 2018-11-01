Chet Morrison Contactors, iSIMS unveil iJacket™

Chet Morrison Contractors has formed a strategic partnership with iSIMS to launch the iJacket™, a new optimized method in jacket and foundation design.

The iJacket by Chet Morrison Contractors and iSIMS.

The patented iJacket is more structurally optimized than the conventional true X-braced jacket design, supporting the same deck load, conductor/riser count, drilling deck, wind turbine or other payload as its conventional counterpart. The iJacket is engineered to provide significant cost savings and reduce material and labor requirements over traditional foundations and jackets by up to 30 percent. Modern 3-D engineering design and analytical tools allow engineers to design and arrange bracing in a configuration that offers further structural optimization, while still meeting or exceeding the industry design requirements for strength and fatigue performance.

