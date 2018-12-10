Chesterton provides mobile seal identification and recordkeeping

Chesterton has introduced its latest mechanical seal innovation — Chesterton ViewIn Technology™ — which greatly facilitates seal identification and maintenance.

Each ViewIn-enabled Chesterton seal is equipped with RFID tags that can be read using a Bluetooth-connected RFID reader to retrieve pertinent seal information, sealing device drawings, pressure test reports, materials of construction and supplementary items. The new technology is initially available in Chesterton’s S10 and S20 Cassette Seals.

Each ViewIn-enabled Chesterton seal is equipped with RFID tags that can be read using a Bluetooth-connected RFID reader.

The ViewIn web/mobile application can be downloaded for free from the Apple Store or Google Play. Seal information can also be entered and accessed at https:// chestertonrotating.chesterton.com/en-us/ Products/Pages/ViewIn.aspx.

For more information, visit www.ches terton.com/viewin or call (978) 469-6810.