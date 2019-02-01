Chart completes brazed aluminum heat exchangers with Smart Layer

Chart's La Crosse, Wisconsin, facility has completed the first Smart Layer equipped brazed aluminum heat exchangers (BAHXs) for North American natural gas processing.

Smart Layer is a predictive maintenance solution that provides advance warning when a critical threshold in the operational life of a BAHX has been reached and where continued mal-operation is likely to result in loss of containment. Smart Layer protects plants against severe loss of production revenue through unplanned shutdowns and the potential for damage to property and life.

