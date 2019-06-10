Carboline introduces Plasite 4550 HT

Carboline has released Plasite 4550 HT, a highly chemical-resistant reinforced epoxy novolac tank lining created to simplify and foster a quality installation.

Plasite 4550 HT is a heated plural-component novolac-epoxy lining. Its lack of amine blush simplifies holiday testing, spot repairs and unnecessary delays.

"Plasite 4550 HT has a combination of features that result in higher-quality lining installations: smooth application, wide acceptable thickness range, positive curing in cold conditions and a long recoat/ touchup window. In comparison to many high-performance linings, Plasite 4550 HT is blush-resistant, which is particularly important when applying in cold conditions," said Mary Roley, technical director -- innovation.

This lining can be easily sprayed in a smooth, uniform film from 12 mils to 40 mils in one coat for maximum quality and durability. It continues to cure at 20 degrees F and can be placed into service the next day in normal temperatures.

For more information, visit www.carboline.com or call (314) 644-1000.