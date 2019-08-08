Carboline introduces Carbothane® 134 UV Ultra

Carboline's new Carbothane® 134 UV Ultra.

Carboline has released Carbothane® 134 UV Ultra. Carbothane 134 UV Ultra has unsurpassed color and gloss retention for an acrylic polyurethane.

Carbothane 134 UV Ultra offers a smooth, durable finish with outstanding chemical resistance. It is uniquely formulated to provide enhanced UV protection. The result is a premium polyurethane finish coat that delivers color and gloss performance levels normally compared to polysiloxane or fluoropolymer coatings. This product exceeds SSPC Coating Specification No. 36 Level 3A by greater than two-and-a-half times.

Carbothane 134 UV Ultra's primary use is in any market where an ultra-high-performance polyurethane finish is needed. The result is substantially lower overall cost and much faster return to service without sacrificing performance.

For more information, visit www.carboline.com or call (314) 644-1000.