Carboline introduces Carboquick® 200

Carboline's new Carboquick® 200

Carboline has released Carboquick® 200, a high-build, one-coat, quick-drying polyaspartic coating that can be applied directly to metal. This coating is typically dry to handle in one to two hours.

It is easy to apply, ready to spray without thinning, and produces a smooth and extremely durable finish.

"We are excited to introduce the premier product of the new Carboquick Family. Carboquick 200 eliminates the need for a primer and/or intermediate coats, which speeds the painting process and saves significant time and money without sacrificing performance. You can expect to see more products soon with these same fast cure times and weatherable finishes in our new Carboquick Family," said Doug Moore, director -- Global Product Line.

For more information, visit www. carboline.com or call (314) 644-1000.