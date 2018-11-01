Butterworth now offers 1.5-inch tank cleaning hose

Butterworth Inc., the leading manufacturer of the highest-quality 2-inch tank cleaning hose, now offers a 1.5-inch tank cleaning hose option. Developed with the same specifications as the 2-inch model, this smaller-sized hose performs to top industry standards.

Designed for use in all marine and industrial tank cleaning applications, Butterworth hose is the customer preferred hose when safety and strength are imperative.

All Butterworth hose is quality produced with a test certificate guaranteeing workmanship and performance, as well as an industry- leading five-year warranty. Hoses are available in lengths of 25, 50 and 75 feet.

For more information, visit www.butterworth.com or call (866) 920-3233.