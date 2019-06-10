BrandSafway introduces Quik-X refractory anchoring system

Industrial Specialists, a BrandSafway company and a member of the American Welding Society, is introducing Quik-X, a refractory anchoring system designed specifically for use in FCCUs, cyclones and air grids, and increases efficiency by almost 50 percent.

Quik-X, an alternative to the traditional "hex mesh," is a halfhexagon- shaped castable anchor grid that can be manufactured with a variety of alloy types, ranging from carbon steel to exotic stainless steels. Quik-X reinforces refractories against cracking and falling, which protects the integrity of the structure and allows it to be used with metal inert gas (MIG), tungsten inert gas (TIG) or stick welding and is specially designed to be used with BrandTechâ¢ Precision Welding.

For more information, visit www.brandsafway.com/quik-x-refractoryanchoring-system.