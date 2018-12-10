BrandSafway introduces BrandTech™ Precision Welding

Industrial Specialists, a BrandSafway company and a member of the American Welding Society, is introducing BrandTech™ Precision Welding, a modular welding system with built-in technology that allows for one or two welding guns to be used at the same time. Manufactured in the U.S. with Americanmade parts, BrandTech Precision Welding uses a drawn arc welding process, a very stable form of welding that reduces filler material and shielded gas while producing a complete fusion in less time with fewer welding layers.

× Expand BrandSafway's new BrandTech™ Precision Welding is a modular welding system with built-in technology that allows for two welding guns to be used at the same time.

BrandTech Precision Welding offers an easy-to-use touchpad control panel and dramatically reduces hexavalent chromium emissions, which decreases exposure risk and creates a safer workplace. The simple setup, rigging and operation reduce the amount of time and number of welders needed to complete a project.

For more information, visit www. brandtechwelding.com or call (800) 558-4772.