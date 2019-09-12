BrandSafway introduces BrandTech Power Distribution

BrandSafway has introduced the new Brand- TechTM Power Distribution Unit (PDU), a UL/Canadian Standards Association International-listed PDU with a circuit breaker and groundfault circuit interrupter. It is designed to improve safety and reduce costs through simplified PDU installation and maintenance.

BrandSafway's new BrandTechTM Power Distribution Unit.

The BrandTech PDU uses a single installation to manage up to 200 amps of input and distribute it to three outputs of 480 volts/60 amps each, making it compatible with an extensive array of equipment requiring 60 amps. Its flexible design means a single PDU can be used with multiple machines in applications ranging from industrial painting to welding.

Using the most advanced components available, the new BrandTech PDU is more efficient; easier to install, maintain and transport; and works with 70-80 percent of maximum power output.

For more information, visit www. brandsafway.com/brandtech-pow er-distribution-unit.