BrandSafway introduces BrandTech Power Distribution

BrandSafway has introduced the new Brand- TechTM Power Distribution Unit (PDU), a UL/Canadian Standards Association International-listed PDU with a circuit breaker and groundfault circuit interrupter. It is designed to improve safety and reduce costs through simplified PDU installation and maintenance.

The BrandTech PDU uses a single installation to manage up to 200 amps of input and distribute it to three outputs of 480 volts/60 amps each, making it compatible with an extensive array of equipment requiring 60 amps. Its flexible design means a single PDU can be used with multiple machines in applications ranging from industrial painting to welding.

Using the most advanced components available, the new BrandTech PDU is more efficient; easier to install, maintain and transport; and works with 70-80 percent of maximum power output.

For more information, visit www. brandsafway.com/brandtech-pow er-distribution-unit.

