Bradley's Verge® soap dispenser, faucet elevate washroom aesthetics

Bradley Corp. has introduced a new line of matching Verge® soap dispensers and faucets.

These complete sets offer cohesive and striking designs that further enhance the sophisticated look of Verge washbasins and work seamlessly with any other basin.

With advanced sensing technology for reliability and durability, the Verge soap and faucet pairs come in an industry-leading collection of four styles and six popular finishes that help achieve every designer's vision. With the most models, finishes and advanced features available, these versatile sets provide the perfect finishing touch for every commercial washroom.

For more information, visit www.bradleycorp.com/verge-soap-and-faucet or call (262) 251-6000.