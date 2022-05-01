Bradley's digital mixing valve delivers precise temperature control

Bradley Corp.’s Navigator® digital mixing valve.

Bradley Corp. has unveiled its Navigator® digital mixing valve, which delivers precise temperature control and programmable features.

Its advanced technology delivers and maintains water temperatures within +/- 3 degrees Fahrenheit, and the digital valve maximizes safety and efficiency for domestic hot water systems.

The valve's intuitive controller allows proactive temperature control by setting the temperature for normal operation and scheduling periodic thermal disinfection cycles. Data logging and BMS integration allow for convenient remote monitoring to ensure the proper water temperature is being distributed, eliminating the risk of elevated temperatures.

For more information, visit www.bradleycorp.com/digital-mixing-valve or call (800) 272-3539.