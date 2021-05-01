Bradley releases Navigator® Thermostatic Mixing Valve

Bradley’s Navigator® Thermostatic Mixing Valve.

Bradley's newest Navigator® Thermostatic Mixing Valve (TMV) is engineered to deliver safe water temperatures to both commercial faucets and emergency safety eyewash fixtures in laboratory applications, providing a complete and efficient single mixing valve solution.

With its combination of two valves in one, the Navigator TMV saves installation time and conserves space under sinks. During regular faucet use, the TMV delivers tempered water for uses such as hand washing; in an emergency, the valve delivers ANSI/ISEArequired tepid water.

For more information, visit www.bradleycorp.com/navigatorvalves or call (800) 272-3539.