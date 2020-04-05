BRACE debuts advanced user-friendly heat trace control panel

In today's highly connected world, plant engineers look to new technology to increase efficiency and reduce costs.

BRACE Industrial Group's ATCOM Heat Trace Control Panel

However, complexity is often the unintended byproduct of technology and can result in the need for extensive training and numerous troubleshooting visits from vendors. The engineers at BRACE Industrial Group had this in mind when developing the Advanced Thermal Control & Optimization (ATCOM) Control Panel for heat tracing systems.

The 16-inch human/ machine-interface touchscreen has a clean look, with no confusing acronyms, nuisance alarms or cumbersome software. Inside, the open design affords easy access to breakers, sensors, relays and other internal components, allowing for easy installation and commissioning. With a logical design, a lightweight user manual and factory configuration, this modern panel can be tailored by the customer, if desired, or left exactly as-is to operate the heat trace.

