Blackline Safety invests $1 million in expansion of successful rental program

Blackline Safety Corp., a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced a $1 million investment in the expansion of its product rental program.

With strong demand from customers globally for versatile solutions to accommodate their diverse safety project needs, Blackline Safety launched its rental business in spring 2021 and is gearing up for rapid growth this year.

“Whether the driving factor is a turnaround, special project, outage or repair replacement, our customers have told us they are looking for a fast and flexible solution to keep workers and contractors safe,” said Sean Stinson, Chief Revenue Officer, Blackline Safety. “We are pleased to offer rentals as the most efficient way for customers to quickly obtain our personal protection wearables and area gas monitoring equipment to protect their people on site or in the field—or to try before they buy.”

As part of the expansion, Blackline Safety has invested in approximately 1,500 pieces of equipment – including its fleet of cloud-enabled G7 wearable safety devices, EXO portable area gas monitors, docks, cartridges and accessories – for rental. With all equipment manufactured in-house, the company has the flexibility to increase production as demand grows.

“Our rental business is a great example of how we’ve been able to respond to the needs of the market,” explained Stinson.

Rentals for North American customers are dispatched from the company’s distribution partners or through Blackline Safety’s Calgary and Houston facilities. Work on supporting international rentals is underway starting with distributors in the United Arab Emirates, with a view to establishing a Dubai facility to facilitate rentals. Typical order fulfilment is same-day, and with Blackline Safety’s drop-and-go deployment and direct to cloud capabilities, customers can get up and running as quickly as the next day.