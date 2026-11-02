Blackline Safety integrates gas detection technology with Boston Dynamics Spot robot

Blackline Safety announced an integration with Boston Dynamics that equips the Spot quadruped robot with Blackline’s connected gas detection technology.

The collaboration brings real-time gas monitoring and worker safety data to autonomous robotic inspections in hazardous industrial environments.

The integrated system allows Spot to carry Blackline’s gas detection sensors into areas that present elevated risk to human workers, transmitting live readings to safety teams and triggering alerts when hazardous gas levels are detected. The data connects to Blackline’s cloud-based safety platform, where teams can monitor conditions remotely and document inspection results.

The integration is designed for oil and gas facilities, chemical plants, utilities and other environments where confined spaces, toxic atmospheres or hazardous conditions limit safe human access. Blackline Safety said the robot-mounted solution extends the reach of its connected safety ecosystem into autonomous operations.

For more information, visit blacklinesafety.com.