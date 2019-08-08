Blackline Safety certifies G7 pump cartridge

Blackline Safety recently achieved international certification for its new G7 multigas pump cartridge and, based on customer backlog, shipped the first 1,000 systems. G7 wearable safety monitors are industry leading when it comes to their configurability, leveraging a range of plugand- play gas sensor cartridges. Blackline's new pump cartridge is the fourth in a lineup that supports gas detection, lone worker monitoring, evacuation management, and now confined-space entry and leak checks.

When equipped with a pump cartridge, users can select a G7 "pre-entry" or "leak check" mode that turns on the internal pump. G7 shifts from monitoring gas by diffusion to sampling a remote atmosphere using the internal pump. Sampled air is pulled through a length of tubing or sample probe, keeping the worker out of harm's way, anticipating that an atmosphere is toxic until proven safe.

For more information, visit www.blacklinesafety.com or call (403) 451-0327.