Bilfinger showcases new PIDGraph, Industrial Tube technologies

Bilfinger recently showcased new technologies at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference. Innovations included new technology for the digitalization of plant documents called PIDGraph, which automatically converts P&IDs into an intelligent digital version in a one-step process, rather than requiring them to be recreated manually, as previous conversion methods did. PIDGraph is able to use already-existing material as a basis, which saves both time and money.

Bilfinger also showcased the internet- based video platform Industrial Tube, which is designed to help companies retain employees' technical knowledge. All that's needed is a smartphone or pair of data glasses and the Industrial Tube app to access the recording function and make step-by-step videos. The app then transfers the video material to the Industrial Tube cloud, where it is automatically edited in line with a standardized approval process.

For more information, visit www.bilfinger.com or call (346) 298-6800.