Bilfinger, Cryotec partner to offer small gas volume processing into LNG

Bilfinger LNG plant from above.

Bilfinger continues to expand its activities in the field of small-scale liquid natural gas (SSLNG). In collaboration with Cryotec Anlagenbau GmbH, Bilfinger subsidiary Bilfinger EMS has developed a concept for processing small gas volumes into LNG. This includes treating gas derived from various sources, supplying the corresponding liquefaction technology and providing LNG for further use.

"As part of this partnership, we will be able to provide all the required services throughout the entire lifecycle from under one roof -- from the LNG facilities' planning all the way to their installation," said Karsten Hoffhaus, managing director of Bilfinger EMS.

"Our combined expertise will allow us to offer customers an end-to-end solution for small-scale LNG facilities, customized to their requirements," said Corinne Ziege, managing director of Cryotec.

For more information, visit www.bilfinger.com or call +49 621 459-0.