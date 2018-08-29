BIC Media Solutions increases awareness in Houston with advertising media blitz this Labor Day weekend

A massive integrated advertising campaign reaching tens of thousands of households is in effect by Houston-based BIC Media Solutions this weekend to bring awareness to its “Media That Matters” campaign.

BIC MEDIA SOLUTIONS connects investors, filmmakers and publishers to help fund, co-produce and market inspirational and faith/family-friendly media to the energy sector and beyond. Every great story needs telling, and BIC Media Solutions can help tell yours in print, books, films, TV, videos and in-person.

You can see BIC Media Solutions’ messages spread across these platforms:

PRINT/ONLINE

Houston Chronicle — Sunday, Sept. 2 in the Sports section

Houston Family Magazine — September issue (HoustonFamilyMagazine.com)

BIC Magazine — September issue (BICMagazine.com)

TV

CW Network airing of “Rock Bottom and Back” TV series (Episode 2) Saturday, Sept. 1 at 11:30AM and Sunday, Sept. 2 at 11:00AM. This series tells the story of those who hit rock bottom and find their way back up to spread inspiration to others.

See it n Channel 39 (local KIAH and DirecTV), Channel 5 on ATT U-verse and Comcast, and Channel 6393 on DISH Network.

ABC13 (Houston), Sunday, Sept. 2 during LSU/Miami football game (6:30PM-10:00PM) — :30 spot

RETAIL

Faith and family-friendly film URBAN COUNTRY, produced by BIC Media Solutions, will be available at Walmart stores Tuesday, Sept. 4 and is currently available on all VOD platforms. Watch it today with your family.

Visit BICMediaSolutions.com for details on how we can help your business produce and promote “Media That Matters.”