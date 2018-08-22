BIC Alliance’s Heard to appear on morning dose

BIC Alliance Founder and CEO Earl Heard will be interviewed on CW39’s morning dose. in Houston. Running from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m., morning dose. is a fresh take on morning television; its mission is to send viewers out into their workday with a big dose of what everyone is talking about along with a little dose of cool stuff they can share with their friends.

Next month, BIC Media Solutions’ TV series, “Rock Bottom and Back™” will air on CW39. The program will run at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1 and Sunday, Sept. 2. “Rock Bottom and Back” tells the story of those who hit rock bottom and then came back from profound despair to help others in extraordinary ways.To view these programs, check your local listings for KIAH, virtual channel 39.

For more information, contact Earl Heard at earlheard@bicalliance.com or call (281) 538-9996.