BCSP's recertPRO is now available

Certificants have requested a greater number of ways to earn recertification points, and substitutes to in-person conferences and seminars have become more viable and necessary in recent times.

To meet these growing demands, the Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP) has created and released recert- PRO, an online, subscription-based program that combines several methods of achieving recertification for BCSP certifications into one easy-to-use platform. recertPRO is available for an annual subscription of $499 or a five-year subscription of $2,249.

For more information, visit www.recertPRO.com or call (317) 593-4800.