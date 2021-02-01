BCSP examCORE now available for all certifications

The Board of Certified Safety Professionals' (BCSP's) examCORE is now available for all eight BCSP certifications with the recent release of the Certified Instructional Trainer (CIT) program.

"The release of the CIT examCORE program marks the final step in a years-long process that has culminated in a product that will aid SH&E leaders in advancing the safety profession through professional certification," said BCSP Interim CEO Christy Uden. "With all the features examCORE offers, we are confident SH&E professionals will be adequately prepared for their BCSP certification examination as they continue to advance the safety profession."

BCSP's examCORE is an interactive, online exam training program that provides SH&E practitioners a means to build the knowledge and skills necessary for BCSP certification, covering the topics identified as essential by industry leaders.

For more information, visit www.examCORE.org or call (317) 593-4800.