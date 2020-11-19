BakerRisk kicks off its Best Practice guidance series

SAN ANTONIO -- BakerRisk recently kicked off its new Best Practice guidance series with a Shelter-In-Place (SIP) guidance document, authored by Anthony Sarrack, principal process safety consultant at BakerRisk. The document holistically identifies the need for timely and reliable detection of hazardous gases, as well as the design for a leak-tight SIP location, closing a significant knowledge gap in the use of SIP for risk mitigation.

A hazard and operability (HAZOP) studies Best Practice document has also been released that can be used as a supplement to a HAZOP training course.

For more information or to obtain copies of the guidance, visit www.bakerrisk.com or call (210) 824-5960.