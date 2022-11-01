AxiomHT intros new low-cost heat treatment technology

The patent-pending Axitherm, by Axiom Heat Treatment, is a new technology developed to fill a void in an industry bereft of any technical and methodical advances in over 20 years.

Axitherm has been designed to reduce total power requirements by utilizing specially designed convection sections that attach to the components, allowing blended heating and cooling methods to dissipate into the metal, decreasing cost and schedule.

Targeting large scale heat treatments of pressure vessels and tanks, the specially designed, engineered and fabricated convection sections are formed and installed over the total required heating areas. The gap between structure and the sections allow manifolds to sit inside the sections to assist in the dissipation of the blended heating and cooling.

“It’s an engineered solution,” said Gerry McWeeney, AxiomHT’s founder and CEO. “It reduces the total kilowatts of heat required. Inside the convection section we place cryogenic solution that helps get the metal cooler, quicker. The Axitherm heating and cooling method is changing the way heat treatment is done forever.”

For more information, visit axiomht.com or call (714) 655-3205.