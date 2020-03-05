Aquajet's Ergo System redefines industrial cleaning applications

Aquajet's Ergo System

Aquajet offers the Ergo System as a revolutionary alternative in industrial cleaning applications. The Ergo Controller offers four times the power of a hand lance in a compact, wireless unit. It provides the maneuverability and power to keep workers out of harm's way during hazardous cleaning applications in oil, gas, petrochemical, refractory, nuclear and other industries. Using a number of productivity-enhancing attachments, contractors can remotely operate the Ergo System for efficient cleaning and removal of material in boilers, tanks, pipes and other industrial containers and conduits.

