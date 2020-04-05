Aquajet introduces Aqua Centralizer for tunnel and pipe applications

Aquajet recently introduced the Aqua Centralizer. Its innovative design and high-quality engineering allow for effective cleaning or removal of concrete, paint, rust and coatings along an entire section of horizontal, vertical or inclined tunnels and pipes. The Aqua Centralizer works in conjunction with Aquajet's Aqua Cutter hydrodemolition robots and high-pressure Aqua Power Packs to provide strategic concrete removal in roadbuilding, wastewater and industrial plant applications.

Aquajet's Aqua Centralizer

The Aqua Centralizer uses elements of the Aqua Spine as the base for the unit while incorporating technology from the Circular Power Head attachment for concrete removal and cleaning applications. This includes a 360-degree ring and robotic power head with a 25-degree adjustable lance angle and variable stroke oscillation. The power head offers adjustable working angles up to 360 degrees and automatic indexing along the spine rail, minimizing downtime from repositioning and optimizing productivity.

