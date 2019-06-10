Aqua-Aerobic introduces AquaStorm cloth media filtration system

× Expand GORDON BOTTUM IGNITION STUDI

Joining the family of proven Aqua-Aerobic cloth media filters is the AquaStormâ¢ cloth media filtration system, an effective solution for wet weather applications including combined sewer overflows, sanitary sewer overflows, and stormwater due to its proven removal efficiencies and high-quality effluent, even under varying influent conditions.

The AquaStorm system utilizes a disk configuration and the exclusive OptiFiber PF-14Â® pile cloth media, operating with three zones of solids removal to effectively filter wet weather flows without the use of chemicals. The system is designed to handle a wide range of flows in a fraction of space compared to other treatment methods and offers simple startup/ shutdown with unattended operation for remote locations. The system's flexibility also allows for dual-use application for tertiary and wet weather operation.

For more information, visit www.aqua-aerobic.com or call (815) 654-2501.