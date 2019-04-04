BIC launches podcast series: Industry Roundtable

For 35 years, BIC Alliance has worked tirelessly to connect buyers and suppliers in business and industry with one another, for the betterment of all. Now, BIC is taking a new, digital approach to serving as a primary communication link in industry with its Industry Roundtable Podcast.

Each episode of the podcast, which will be hosted by BIC Alliance's Director of Strategy and Development Mark Peters, will focus on a different topic of interest in the industry. Upcoming episodes will touch on subjects like industry safety, environmental responsibility, digitization and more.

"A podcast is another way of communicating with our readers and our partners," Peters said. "This looks again to the 'business and industry connection.' Lots of times, podcasts are listened to while driving to a worksite in that lovely commuter traffic. This is a means of making it easier to get a message out about the topics of concern in the industry. We look at this as eventually being a series of podcasts, where we can help our BIC Alliance marketing partners get their messages out and also cover topics that the various associations we deal with will find of interest."

The podcast's first official episode was released in February and covered workforce development and the challenges of finding skilled labor within the industrial/petrochemical industry. In it, each of the panel members addressed the problems they are experiencing and the solutions they have implemented.

The inaugural panel included Jim Griffin, associate vice chancellor/senior vice president for the petrochemical training division at San Jacinto College; Craig Beskid, executive director of the East Harris County Manufacturers Association; and Brandon Mabile, business development manager for Performance Contractors Inc.

"A lot of [topics] will be from our marketing partners," Peters said. "They'll come up with ideas and suggest them for podcasts. We hope to increase the connections between business and industry and to obtain a better understanding of the problems they may be facing in industry and how some vendor or supplier out there might be able to help resolve it."

The Industry Roundtable Podcast is just one facet of BIC's recent push to grow its web presence. This initiative includes BIC Magazine's recently launched and redesigned website complete with over 10 years of issues available online in digital archives, a weekly newsletter with a 19-percent open rate, a BIC Recruiting newsletter, a series of webinars and more. Thanks to these efforts, BIC Magazine's web traffic increased 20 percent in 2018.

The podcast will be released on a monthly basis and is available on BIC Magazine's website. To be notified when new episodes are released, you can subscribe to the podcast on PodBean.

For more information and to listen to the Industry Roundtable Podcast, visit BICMagazine.com/ resources/bic-pod casts. Email digital team@bicmagazine. com to suggest a topic or speaker, or to be considered for a future panel.

View in Digital Edition