AMECO PPE launches Women's PPE and Workwear catalog

The AMECO PPE Program has officially launched it's Women's PPE and Workwear catalog.

The AMECO PPE Program has officially launched its Women's PPE and Workwear catalog of products sourced from top-quality manufacturers and designed specifically with the female fit in mind.

The catalog includes just about everything a female worker may need, including gloves, workwear, undergarments that protect from flying debris, eye protection, ear protection, respirators, workwear, footwear, flame-resistant (FR) clothing and bags. Products are available for purchase individually or in bulk quantity to outfit your female employees.

For more information or to place an order, visit www.ameco.com, call (864) 295-7909 or email ppe@ameco.com.