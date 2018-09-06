ALT Sales Corp. new distributor of Manitex Articulating Cranes

Enrico Caselli ALT Sales Corp. recently became a retail distributor of Manitex Articulating Cranes.

ALT Sales Corp., a member of The ALL Family of Companies headquartered in Richfield, Ohio, has become a retail distributor for the Manitex Articulating Crane Distribution Network. Manitex International Inc. is a leading international provider of truck and knuckle boom cranes. A long time Manitex dealer, ALT is proud to add the company's articulating cranes to the product mix.

ALT Sales General Manager Josh Bacci said, "We are pleased to add the Manitex articulating cranes to our diverse portfolio of equipment. We have been a Manitex boom truck dealer for over 20 years, producing strong sales results. We anticipate continued success with the Manitex articulating cranes."

ALT is a premier source for the largest selection of the world's best names in boom trucks for sale, rental and leasing.

For more information, visit www.altsales.com or call (330) 659-2100.