ALL Family new authorized dealer for Maeda Mini Cranes

ALL Crane is now a full line dealer for Maeda Cranes.

The ALL Family of Companies has been named the new authorized dealer of Maeda Mini Cranes for the territory of Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Ontario, Canada. ALL Crane will sell and service Maeda's full line including spider cranes, knuckle- boom cranes and crawlers.

These ultra-compact machines are known for excellent performance in tight spots where other cranes can't go. The construction industry especially values these small cranes for their ability to be placed high up in a structure and assist with glazing and curtainwall installation.

Although Maeda manufactures the most compact crane models in the industry, they have loaded them with features normally found on larger cranes. These include full load moment indicators and custom outrigger programs. They also have impressive load charts.

For more information, visit www.all crane.com or call (800) 232-4100.