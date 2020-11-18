Air Systems International releases 2021 master catalog

Air Systems International, Inc. introduces its new 2021 Master Catalog in print and digital forms.

The 2021 Catalog features Air Systems’ most popular items, including the Breather Box® Grade-D AirFiltration System, Saddle Vent® Confined Space Ventilation Kits, Air-Light® Portable Area LightingSystems, and Breathing Air Transporter™ (BAT) bottled air cart system.

The Catalog also features numerous new products, including the Air-Trolley™ SCBA breathing airCart, 12” and 16” portable pneumatic jet fans, the Air-Light® explosion-proof portable area light, and the Air-Light® Light Tower.

Product categories include:

• Grade-D Air Filtration – portable, panel mounted and custom Grade-D air filtration

• Breathing Air Compressors – plant and portable Grade-D breathing air systems

• High Pressure Breathing Air – fill compressors, fill assemblies, and containment fill stations

• Air Cylinder Carts – small & large cylinder air carts, Breathing Air Transporter™

• Custom Breathing Air Systems – custom carts, trailers, and plant filtration systems

• Fire & Rescue – air distribution for breathing, filling air cylinders, and rescue applications

• Ventilation – complete line of blowers & fans for standard and hazardous locations

• Portable Area Lighting – DC powered portable area lighting and explosion-proof area light

• Environmental Control – welding fume extractors and HEPA vacuums

To request a 2021 Master Catalog, please visit www.airsystems.com/index.php/mainmenu/catalog-request. A PDF version may be downloaded at www.airsystems.com.